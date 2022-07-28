Cinemas Lose Legal Battle Over Pandemic Rent

By Sophia Dourou (July 28, 2022, 5:04 PM BST) -- A London appeals court has ruled that two movie theaters have to pay rent for the COVID-19 lockdown period, dismissing their argument that the government forced them to shut down as it enacted measures to control the pandemic. The Court of Appeal has ruled that a branch of the Cineworld chain and a Picturehouse cinema are liable for rent while they could not operate because of coronavirus restrictions. (Hollie Adams/Getty Images) Two branches of the Cineworld and Picturehouse cinema chains are liable for the rent on their premises for the period when they were unable to operate because of the coronavirus...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS