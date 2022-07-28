Alito Sees Threat To Religious Liberty In 'Secular Society'

By Jimmy Hoover (July 28, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Justice Samuel Alito, coming off perhaps his most significant term since he joined the U.S. Supreme Court, gave a recent speech in Italy in which he called on religious liberty advocates to become more proactive in protecting religious exercise. Alito delivered the keynote address at Notre Dame Law School's religious liberty summit in Rome last week, which was posted online by the law school Thursday. Sporting a beard and a tuxedo, the 72-year-old associate justice issued a clarion call "to win the battle to protect religious freedom in an increasingly secular society." The speech was his first since he handed down...

