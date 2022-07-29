DOJ, CFPB Stress Military Compliance For Auto Finance Cos.

By Jon Hill (July 29, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Federal authorities are cautioning the auto finance industry about a need to buckle down on compliance with certain interest rate restrictions and other special consumer protections afforded to active-duty service members and their families. In a joint letter issued Friday, the U.S. Department of Justice and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said auto loan and leasing companies should take a look at their business practices and make sure they're in line with the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act, or SCRA. The law provides active members of the armed forces and their dependents with a range of financial and legal protections not typically...

