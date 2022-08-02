Mass. Lawmakers OK Pot Industry Reform Bill

By Sam Reisman (August 2, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts lawmakers reached a compromise for a legislative package late on Sunday that is designed to bolster social equity in the Bay State's cannabis industry. The compromise bill, S.B. 3096, was delivered out of a bicameral conference following weeks of wrangling between lawmakers in the Massachusetts House of Representatives and Senate, each of which passed a version of a cannabis social equity bill this session. The state's cannabis regulator, the Cannabis Control Commission, celebrated the eleventh-hour deal, saying the bill marked a series of much-needed tweaks to Massachusetts' cannabis policy that advocates and policymakers have been urging for years. "Since my...

