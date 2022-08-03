Fintech Co. Calls Investor's Tweet Suit 'Woefully Deficient'

By Katryna Perera (August 3, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Fintech company Affirm Holdings Inc. wants a California federal judge to dismiss an investor suit over a "reckless" tweet that allegedly mischaracterized the company's quarterly results as much more positive than the actual report showed hours later, arguing the complaint was "woefully deficient" and "structurally flawed." Affirm argued in a motion to dismiss filed Monday that the investors' consolidated complaint should be dismissed for failure to prove that a tweet the company posted on Feb. 10 was false and misleading, nor were they able to show that the company acted with intent and or that the lead plaintiff suffered financial loss....

