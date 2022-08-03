Vape Seller Seeks Enforcement Of $900K Arbitration Win

By Jonathan Capriel (August 3, 2022, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Advanced Vapor Devices has asked a Washington federal court to force a vape maker to cough up the nearly $900,000 it won in arbitration after a distribution agreement between the two fell apart. Next Level Ventures, which does business as "quality vape hardware" seller Advanced Vapor Devices, filed the petition Tuesday seeking confirmation of the award handed down by the International Centre for Dispute Resolution after the Hong Kong-based vape maker, Avid Holdings, was a no-show. "Despite being provided with notice of the arbitration, and confirmed delivery of all filings by NLV, the ICDR, the [American Arbitration Association], and the arbitrator,...

