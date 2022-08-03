CFPB Says Mortgage Firm Can't Shake Court Penalties

By Nate Beck (August 3, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau told the Ninth Circuit that an Ohio mortgage services company should pay a nearly $8 million judgment and millions more in refunds to customers who alleged they were misled by the firm's marketing, saying the company's constitutional arguments for dismissal fall flat. Mortgage firm Nationwide Biweekly Administration Inc., its subsidiary Loan Payment Administration LLC and owner Daniel S. Lipsky had argued that the Ninth Circuit should overturn a lower court's judgment because the CFPB doesn't have the constitutional authority to pursue the suit, case documents show. The agency argued in a brief on Tuesday that Nationwide...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS