UK Legal Body To Review Laws On Criminal Appeals

By Ashish Sareen (August 5, 2022, 12:02 AM BST) -- The U.K.'s law reform body is looking to ensure that the courts have the power to resolve cases effectively and efficiently, and plans to carry out a wide-ranging review of the laws governing criminal appeals and propose any necessary reforms. The Law Commission of England and Wales said Friday that its review — which it opened at the request of the U.K. government — would consider whether reforms were needed where any inconsistencies, uncertainties and gaps in the law were found. A number of key players in the criminal justice system have long criticized its shortcomings, though Professor Penney Lewis, the...

