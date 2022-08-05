Songwriter Exits Suit Over Chris Brown, Drake's 'No Guidance'

By Carolina Bolado (August 5, 2022, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has allowed songwriter Noah Shebib out of a copyright dispute after an R&B singer accusing Chris Brown, Drake and others of ripping off his song to create the hit 2019 single "No Guidance" agreed to drop claims against the songwriter. U.S. District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz II dismissed Shebib and his company, Mavor & Moses Publishing LLC, on Thursday after plaintiffs Braindon N. Cooper, Timothy L. Valentine and Signature Seriez Entertainment Inc. said they would be dropping their claims against the songwriter with prejudice. Shebib is the latest to exit the suit, after hip-hop mogul Drake slipped...

