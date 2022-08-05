Tesla Inc. Fights Off 7 Of 8 Investor Resolutions

By Sue Reisinger (August 5, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Preliminary results from Tesla Inc.'s annual meeting show that the company and CEO Elon Musk successfully fought off several shareholder resolutions aimed at improving what some investors and workers have called in lawsuits its "toxic culture." Of the eight investor resolutions on the agenda at Thursday's event, which was livestreamed from a Tesla plant in Austin, only one is expected to pass. Tesla had opposed all eight resolutions. Three of the failing resolutions were aimed at minimizing racial and gender discrimination in the workplace while promoting more diversity on the board of directors. The only winning shareholder resolution in the preliminary...

