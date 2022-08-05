Fed. Circ. Rules A.I. Can't Be Named Inventor On Patents

By Ryan Davis (August 5, 2022, 11:11 AM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday rejected a researcher's bid to name an artificial intelligence machine he created as an inventor on two patents, ruling that the Patent Act is unambiguous that only human beings qualify as inventors. The precedential ruling by a three-judge panel was the latest in a string of decisions by courts and patent offices around the world that have held that Stephen Thaler's AI system, known as DABUS, cannot be listed as the inventor of a light beacon and a beverage container that Thaler says it created. The Federal Circuit ruled Friday that an AI system can't be...

