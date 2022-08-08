Marshall Dennehey Adds Complex Insurance Litigator In Philly

By Jack Rodgers (August 8, 2022, 10:46 AM EDT) -- Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin PC has added a litigator with over 15 years of experience to its Philadelphia office, the firm recently announced. Joseph Acquaviva joins the firm as a special counsel in Marshall Dennehey's professional liability department, the firm said in an Aug. 4 news release. His more than 15 years of litigation experience extends to insurance defense work and the representation of insurers throughout the processes of handling claims before the Pennsylvania and New Jersey state court systems, the firm said. In both his insurance defense and professional liability work, Acquaviva examines witnesses under oath, provides clients...

