Starbucks Fruit Drink Buyer's Suit Asks, Where's The Fruit?

By Lauren Berg (August 5, 2022, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Starbucks markets its Refresher line of beverages as containing juice from tropical fruits like mango, passionfruit and acai, but the coffee company's fruity concoctions don't actually contain those fruits, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in New York federal court. Joan Kominis claims Starbucks falsely advertises its Refresher line of beverages as containing mango, passionfruit and other tropical fruits, saying the drinks actually contain water, grape juice concentrate and sugar. Despite having names like "Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade," "Pineapple Passionfruit" and "Strawberry Acai Lemonade," Starbucks Refresher drinks don't contain any mango, passionfruit or acai and are actually made with water, grape juice...

