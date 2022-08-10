Liberty Says Hotels' £30M Pandemic Cover Case Can't Stand

By Alex Baldwin (August 10, 2022, 3:52 PM BST) -- Liberty Mutual is pushing back on a claim that it should pay out £30 million ($36.3 million) to a consortium of hotels to cover losses suffered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The insurance giant argued in a defense filing Monday that the costs due to the pandemic do not trigger payments to the six U.K. hotels, which are seeking up to £5 million each for business interruption. The six hotels, three Hilton properties and three airport hotels, sued Liberty Mutual in the High Court in July, claiming that they were entitled to up to £1 million for each case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS