Chevron Presses 9th Circ. To Sanction Saudi Heirs' Lawyer

By Morgan Conley (August 8, 2022, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Chevron has asked the Ninth Circuit to sanction an attorney representing heirs of a Saudi sheikh who are trying to enforce an $18 billion arbitration award against the company, calling the lawyer's submission of an allegedly fabricated news article to the court a "disgraceful lack of candor." In an answering brief on Friday, Chevron urged the special master overseeing an inquiry into the legitimacy of the article at issue to recommend sanctions against the lawyer representing the heirs, Edward Charles Chung of Chung Malhas & Mantel PLLC. The sanctions fight centers on a purported article from "The Saudi Sun" that was...

