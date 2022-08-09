Pensions Lifeboat Warns Of Insolvencies As Cash Crisis Hits

By Irene Madongo (August 9, 2022, 3:53 PM BST) -- The chief actuary of Britain's pensions safety net program urged trustees on Tuesday to establish contingency plans for employers' insolvencies, amid concerns about the spiraling cost of living. Lisa McCrory noted the economic uncertainty afflicting the country as the agency published its latest figures on the funding position for defined benefit pension schemes which are potentially eligible for its programs. The agency is responsible for paying retirement benefits to members of defined benefit pension plans where the sponsoring employer has become insolvent. The fund said the aggregate surplus of the more than 5,200 retirement plans in its PPF 7800 Index is estimated...

