Orrick-Advised Kistos Abandons £1.2B North Sea Serica Bid

By Tom Fish (August 10, 2022, 5:30 PM BST) -- Investment firm Kistos PLC on Tuesday pulled back its sweetened £1.2 billion ($1.47 billion) cash and share offer to buy North Sea-based oil and gas group Serica Energy, following a prolonged standoff in negotiations. The proposed merger between Kistos and Serica now appears highly unlikely, with neither company able to launch a convincing takeover offer, despite both "acknowledging the industrial logic" in combining their energy portfolios, Kistos said in a statement to the LSE on Tuesday. "Kistos PLC is disappointed that, despite repeated attempts by Kistos, the Board of Serica Energy PLC has failed to engage meaningfully either with respect to...

