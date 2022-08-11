Fla. Court Tosses $17,000 In Sanctions For Boutique Firm

By Madison Arnold (August 11, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Shir Law Group PA will not have to pay $17,000 in sanctions after the Florida Third District Court of Appeal reversed a trial judge's decision as part of a case in which the boutique Boca Raton firm accused opposing counsel of leaking confidential settlement agreements. Shir won its appeal Wednesday when the appeals court found that a trial judge had violated the firm's due process rights by not holding a hearing on the issue before awarding Javier A. Lopez and his team, the opposing counsel in the case, $17,000 in legal fees as a sanction. "Because the trial court did not...

