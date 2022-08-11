'Disgusted' Bar Patron Reported Bryant Crash Pics, Jury Told

By Craig Clough (August 11, 2022, 10:59 PM EDT) -- A real estate investor told a California federal jury Thursday he was so "disgusted" when a bartender told him a Los Angeles sheriff's deputy was showing off photos of Kobe Bryant's remains taken at the site of a deadly helicopter crash that he made an official complaint. Raphael Mendez Jr. testified on the second day of a trial focused on claims that Los Angeles County and its first responder agencies violated the constitutional privacy rights of Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant, and the family of two other victims of the 2020 helicopter crash by taking and distributing illicit photos of their...

