Pension Rules Mean 'End-Game' For DB Plans, Say Analysts

By Irene Madongo (August 16, 2022, 5:18 PM BST) -- The government proposals for defined benefit schemes to establish long-term funding strategies could trigger an "end-game" for the plans and pose huge costs for employers, according to a pensions consultancy. Mercer, which is part of Marsh & McLennan Companies Ltd., said on Monday that the government's proposals will speed up buy-outs of defined benefit pension scheme liabilities and will affect both trustees and members. Last month, the Department for Work and Pensions set out proposals for defined benefit pension retirement schemes to establish long-term funding and investment strategies in an attempt to support planning for the future. The government believes that...

