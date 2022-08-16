SF Investor Helped City Official Cheat Quicken Loan, Jury Told

By Bonnie Eslinger (August 16, 2022, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A federal prosecutor told a California jury during trial openings Tuesday that a prominent San Francisco real estate investor conspired to help a then-city official "cheat the system" and get a $1.3 million home loan from Quicken Loan that was partly meant to pay off personal debts. Real estate broker Victor Makras, principal of Makras Real Estate, is on trial on charges of lying to the lender about a refinancing loan so Harlan Kelly, then the general manager of the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, and his wife could avoid scrutiny of their debts, said Zachary Abrahamson of the United States...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS