Fla. Court Can't Hear Lifeboat Death Suit Against German Co.

By Jonathan Capriel (August 18, 2022, 3:32 PM EDT) -- The widow of a Norwegian Cruise Line worker who died during a lifeboat drill can't sue a manufacturer of the device used to hoist and lower lifeboats in Florida, a state appeals panel ruled, saying the courts lacked jurisdiction over the German company. The three-judge panel said on Wednesday that Jelen Carpio, wife of deceased seaman Diogenes Carpio, was unable to show that D-I Davit International-Hische GmbH had the minimum business connections with the state for the Florida courts to have any kind of jurisdiction. Because Diogenes Carpio was a nonresident of Florida, his wife needed to show that Davit DE...

