2 Pension Trustees Plead Guilty To Making Illegal Loans

By Martin Croucher (August 17, 2022, 6:45 PM BST) -- Two pension trustees pled guilty on Wednesday to making illegal loans worth £236,000 ($284,200) from an employee retirement scheme to a textile industry business, in a case brought by The Pensions Regulator. Andrew Kyprianou, 60, of Enfield, Greater London, and Colin Werb, 71, from the central English county of Derbyshire, both admitted at Leeds Crown Court, in northern England, to two counts of making prohibited employer-related investments, the watchdog said. The pair were accused of funneling two loans from the Eastman Machine Company Ltd. Superannuation Scheme to the sponsoring employer, Eastman Staples Ltd., a textile industry supplier in Huddersfield, in northern...

