Brad Pitt And New Orleans Homeowners Reach $20.5M Deal

By David Holtzman (August 18, 2022, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Homeowners in New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward and Brad Pitt's Make it Right Foundation proposed a $20.5 million settlement this week of a class action filed in Louisiana state court over troubled housing built in the neighborhood after Hurricane Katrina. The agreement proposed on Tuesday calls for Global Green, an environmental nonprofit that lists Pitt on its website as a celebrity advocate, to provide the money, which would be used to help the roughly 105 affected homeowners pay for renovations. The nonprofit worked with Pitt on post-Katrina housing development in New Orleans. Actor Brad Pitt's Make It Right Foundation has reached...

