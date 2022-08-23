'Trump House' Owners Keep Pa. Crash Suit Win

By P.J. D'Annunzio (August 23, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The owners of "Trump House," a red, white and blue home in Pennsylvania with a 14-foot tall cutout of former President Donald Trump, were handed a win when a state appellate panel upheld the tossing of a lawsuit stemming from an auto accident in front of the tourist attraction. A three-judge Superior Court panel on Monday affirmed the summary judgment in favor of the property's owners, Phantom Enterprises and Leslie Rossi, who were sued after driver Kellie Roadman collided with a motorist who was attempting to turn into the driveway of the home, a popular stop for Trump supporters. Roadman, who...

