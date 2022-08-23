Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sellers Say Realtor Groups' Antitrust Appeal Is 'Frivolous'

By Grace Dixon (August 23, 2022, 3:13 PM EDT) -- Home sellers have told a Missouri federal judge that broker franchisers can't put part of a realtor antitrust class action on ice while they take an arbitration fight to the Eighth Circuit, arguing that the request ignores an earlier circuit warning that the company can't use arbitration as a "do-over."

HomeServices of America Inc., BHH Affiliates LLC and HSF Affiliates LLC had urged the court earlier in August to stay part of a dispute between the National Association of Realtors, the broker franchisers and home sellers over allegedly anti-competitive rules that force sellers to pay buyers' brokers.

While the companies appeal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!