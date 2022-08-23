Sellers Say Realtor Groups' Antitrust Appeal Is 'Frivolous'

By Grace Dixon (August 23, 2022, 3:13 PM EDT) -- Home sellers have told a Missouri federal judge that broker franchisers can't put part of a realtor antitrust class action on ice while they take an arbitration fight to the Eighth Circuit, arguing that the request ignores an earlier circuit warning that the company can't use arbitration as a "do-over." HomeServices of America Inc., BHH Affiliates LLC and HSF Affiliates LLC had urged the court earlier in August to stay part of a dispute between the National Association of Realtors, the broker franchisers and home sellers over allegedly anti-competitive rules that force sellers to pay buyers' brokers. While the companies appeal...

