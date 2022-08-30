Ontier Hires Caribbean Commercial Disputes Pro

By Tom Fish (August 30, 2022, 7:15 PM BST) -- Ontier LLP has hired a senior commercial litigation and insolvency expert from Cayman Islands law firm Priestleys as a partner in its London office, where he will represent companies and high-value individuals in multijurisdictional disputes. James Dixon joined Ontier at the beginning of August from Priestleys, where he advised on commercial disputes and insolvency. He had previously been a partner in Ontier's British Virgin Islands' sister office SCA Creque between 2011 and 2019. While he was at SCA Creque, the firm worked as special counsel to the trustee of Bernie Madoff's estate concerning Madoff's multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme. "I look forward to playing...

