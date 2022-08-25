Investment Firm Settles Lawsuit Over Fees After £50M Deal

By Joanne Faulkner (August 25, 2022, 2:36 PM BST) -- Stifel Nicolaus Europe Ltd. has settled its lawsuit that sought unpaid fees from health and beauty business CurrentBody after the investment firm allegedly found new investors for the company. Judge Robin Knowles signed off a confidential settlement at the High Court on Tuesday, ending the dispute brought by the investment advisory arm of Stifel Europe that had accused LED mask brand CurrentBody of withholding compensation of at least £850,000 ($1 million). Specific details of the agreement reached on Aug. 15 were not disclosed in the Tomlin order, now made public, which stays an action by consent from both sides. Lawyers for Stifel...

