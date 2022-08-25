Conagra Brands Loses Texas Fight For $2.4M Tax Refund

By Lauren Castle (August 25, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Conagra isn't entitled to receive a franchise tax refund of $2.4 million from Texas because it can't use its sales of commodity futures contracts to decrease its tax liability, a Texas appellate court has affirmed. The dispute stemmed from a state tax that increases proportionally with the ratio of a company's business that is done in Texas to the business done anywhere. A three-judge panel of the Third Court of Appeals of Texas on Wednesday affirmed a trial court's ruling that Conagra Brands Inc. can't juice that formula by including the gross proceeds of futures contracts bought and sold in out-of-state...

