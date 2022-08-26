Law360's Pro Say: The Legal Story Behind 'We Own This City'

Law360 (August 26, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- On this special episode of the Pro Say podcast, we go behind the scenes of HBO's hit miniseries "We Own This City" with one of the stars of the show and the prosecutor he portrayed. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:20px !important; float:right; margin-bottom:20px; width:275px;}} @media screen and (max-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:0px !important; margin-bottom:20px; width:100%}} Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need to know about key legal developments. In this week's episode, we break from our usual format to dive in to a legal miniseries with broad impact. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS