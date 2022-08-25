Conn. Judge Gives Biden Latest Judicial Vacancy

By James Arkin (August 25, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Chief Judge Stefan R. Underhill of the District of Connecticut will take senior status in November, giving President Joe Biden an additional vacancy to fill on the court. Judge Underhill announced his intention to take the form of semi-retirement this week and will move to senior status on Nov. 1, according to the database maintained by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts. The chief judge told Law360 in an interview Thursday that he was intent upon choosing a specific date for his semi-retirement rather than making it contingent upon the confirmation of a successor. He said the date had changed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS