Former FERC Attorney Joins BCLP's Energy Practice

By Tracey Read (August 25, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP has added a former Federal Energy Regulatory Commission enforcement attorney and utility company in-house counsel to its global energy, environment and infrastructure practice, the firm announced Thursday. Maxwell K. Multer began as counsel Aug. 15 for BCLP's offices in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Washington. Multer most recently served as in-house counsel for Consumers Energy Company, advising clients on energy policy, regulatory planning and compliance and energy-related enforcement issues. While at the utility, Multer handled rate-making and tariff design matters, transmission planning and cost allocation, as well as distribution and transmission level interconnections. At FERC, he investigated and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS