SEC Says Barred Adviser Used Illicit Gains To Pay Legal Fees

By Sarah Jarvis (August 25, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Thursday that it secured judgments totaling more than $5.4 million against a previously sanctioned investment adviser for purportedly misappropriating client assets, partially to pay his own legal fees after a previous SEC investigation resulted in him being barred from the industry. Swapnil J. Rege and his company, SwapStar Capital LLC, solicited friends, neighbors and other referrals as investment advisory clients, misrepresenting that their money would be invested in securities for guaranteed returns, the SEC alleged. But Rege and SwapStar instead used client money to pay "fictitious gains" to other clients, return investment amounts to...

