Amway's Parent Co. Must Face ERISA Row, Judge Rules

By Patrick Hoff (August 25, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- The parent company of Amway failed to convince a Michigan federal court to reconsider a decision preserving a proposed class action alleging the company allowed its 401(k) plan to include unwise investments and excessive fees, with a judge ruling that two recent Sixth Circuit decisions won't change the outcome. U.S. District Judge Paul L. Maloney noted in his nine-page opinion Tuesday that since rejecting Alticor Inc.'s motion to dismiss in August 2021, the Sixth Circuit has published two opinions about what's necessary to allege violations of prudence and loyalty under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. But contrary to Alticor's arguments...

