Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Amway's Parent Co. Must Face ERISA Row, Judge Rules

By Patrick Hoff (August 25, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- The parent company of Amway failed to convince a Michigan federal court to reconsider a decision preserving a proposed class action alleging the company allowed its 401(k) plan to include unwise investments and excessive fees, with a judge ruling that two recent Sixth Circuit decisions won't change the outcome.

U.S. District Judge Paul L. Maloney noted in his nine-page opinion Tuesday that since rejecting Alticor Inc.'s motion to dismiss in August 2021, the Sixth Circuit has published two opinions about what's necessary to allege violations of prudence and loyalty under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

But contrary to Alticor's arguments...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!