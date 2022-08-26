Mich. Chipotle Workers Vote To Unionize In Company First

By Parker Purifoy (August 26, 2022, 3:40 PM EDT) -- Workers at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Lansing, Michigan, voted in favor of union representation Thursday, making them the first group of employees at the fast-casual restaurant chain to do so. The workers voted to be represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, with 11 voting for and three voting against union representation. In the election facilitated by the National Labor Relations Board, there were no voided ballots and two challenged ballots, which were not enough to affect the outcome. In a statement posted to the union's website, the Teamsters said the workers voted to unionize to improve their work schedules,...

