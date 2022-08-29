Squire Patton Boggs Adds Manatt Health Care Litigator In LA

By James Mills (August 29, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP announced Monday that it has added a Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP health care litigation expert as a principal in its Los Angeles office. Ima E. Nsien, who was at Manatt for almost three years, joined the Squire Patton litigation practice in July. A health care trial and licensing attorney, she has extensive experience in health care litigation, licensing and regulatory compliance. In a Monday morning interview, Nsien told Law360 Pulse that the move was the culmination of months of conversations with Squire Patton. "They have a strong national reputation in the health care space," Nsien said. "They...

