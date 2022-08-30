Venable Leads Dechra's £221M Animal-Drugmaker Purchase

By Tom Fish (August 30, 2022, 1:59 PM BST) -- Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC said on Tuesday that it has bought a California-based manufacturer of veterinary medicines for £221.5 million ($260 million), in a deal guided by Venable LLP, as the British business seeks to expand into the $10 billion U.S. animal health market. Dechra said the deal to buy Med-Pharmex is cash-free and will not create more debt as it relies on money available from existing debt facilities. The company, which based in the northwest of England and is listed on the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange, said the deal requires no regulatory approval or agreement from its shareholders....

