Addleshaw Steers Co-op's £600M Petrol Biz Sale To Asda

By Najiyya Budaly (August 31, 2022, 1:52 PM BST) -- The Co-operative Group said Wednesday that it will sell its petrol station business to supermarket competitor Asda for a total of £600 million ($700 million), in an attempt to reduce debt and reinvest in its stores. Co-operative Group Ltd. said it has agreed to sell off 129 petrol stations across the U.K. to Asda Stores Ltd. The sites represent 5% of the Co-op's retail properties of 2,564 stores, the Manchester-based company said. Addleshaw Goddard is acting as legal adviser to Co-op. Asda, which has its headquarters in Leeds, Yorkshire, will pay a cash amount of £438 million under the deal, the Co-op said....

