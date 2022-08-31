'Truck Law' Atty Wants Ohio To Let Him Advertise Specialty

By Eric Heisig (August 31, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- An Ohio attorney whose practice centers on "truck law" wants a federal judge to strike down a state rule governing how lawyers can present themselves as specializing in certain practice areas, arguing in a Wednesday suit that the rule violates his commercial speech rights. Michael J. Leizerman of Toledo wants to advertise himself as being certified in truck accident law by the National Board of Trial Advocacy. The agency is one of four allowed by the Ohio Rules of Professional Conduct to certify attorneys as specialists in certain fields of law, according to the lawsuit filed in the Northern District of...

