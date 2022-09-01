Trump Slams DOJ Opposition To Oversight Following Raid

By Hailey Konnath (September 1, 2022, 12:40 AM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump says the U.S. Department of Justice is twisting his request for the appointment of a special master to review the seizure of documents from his Mar-a-Lago home into "an all-encompassing challenge to any judicial consideration" of any aspect of the government's raid. In a reply brief filed late Wednesday in Florida federal court, Trump called the Justice Department's opposition to his request for a special master "extraordinary," one that suggests that "the DOJ, and the DOJ alone, should be entrusted with the responsibility of evaluating its unjustified pursuit of criminalizing a former president's possession of personal and...

