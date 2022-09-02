$7.4M Texas Trucking Accident Verdict Is Flawed, Court Says

By Lauren Castle (September 2, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court threw out most of a $7.4 million jury verdict against a trucking company, its owner and a driver for a highway accident, saying it was unsupported by the evidence, but ordered a new trial on a limited set of claims against the driver and company. Even Better Logistics LLC can't be held liable for negligent hiring, training or supervision of driver Dennis Rayner based on the evidence presented at trial, a split panel of the Eighth Court of Appeals in El Paso said Wednesday. Evidence presented at the trial didn't support the jury's findings of gross negligence...

