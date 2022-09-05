Top Court Declines Film Financer's Tax Authority Appeal

By Tom Fish (September 5, 2022, 4:47 PM BST) -- The highest court in Britain will not hear an attempt by a media financing company to overturn part of its challenge that fell short in a complex and prolonged legal battle with the tax authority. The U.K. Supreme Court said Thursday that it had refused Ingenious Games permission to appeal on Aug. 8 because the company's application "does not raise a point of law of general public importance." Ingenious Games wanted to reopen arguments about how the group's entities should be taxed. HM Revenue and Customs had argued that Ingenious Media limited liability partnerships — which also include Ingenious Film Partners...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS