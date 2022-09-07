Squire Recruits Brown Rudnick Insolvency Team

By Alex Baldwin (September 7, 2022, 7:15 PM BST) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP has hired a team of five Brown Rudnick LLP insolvency specialists in a bid to bulk up its U.K. restructuring capabilities ahead of a forecasted recession. The former head of Brown Rudnick's European bankruptcy practice Charlotte Møller and fellow partner Monika Lorenzo-Perez will now provide restructuring and insolvency services for Squire's London branch, the firm announced Tuesday. They are joined by former Brown Rudnick director Helena Clarke and senior associates Rebecca Terrace and Sabina Khan. The five hires will establish a restructuring and insolvency presence for the firm in London, joining the firm's strong insolvency practices in...

