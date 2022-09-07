Macfarlanes Guides £484M Pensions Deal For Industrial Biz

By Joel Poultney (September 7, 2022, 1:01 PM BST) -- Retirement specialist Just Group PLC said on Wednesday that it has completed its largest-ever single defined benefit deal with a £484 million ($553 million) full buy-in transaction for the pension plan of Barloworld UK, a global industrial processing and services company. The deal, agreed in July, is Just Group's biggest in value and membership benefits. Just Group, which is listed on the FTSE 250 index of the London Stock Exchange, will now insure the benefits of approximately 3,000 pensioners and 1,800 deferred members. Half the liabilities have been reinsured by Just Group with a reinsurance partner, the retirement specialist said — although...

