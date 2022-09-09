Ga. Supreme Court Denies Atty's Bid For Short Suspension

By Kelcey Caulder (September 9, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court has rejected a requested voluntary suspension for a lawyer who said he mishandled several client matters, saying it hadn't seen proof those matters have been fully resolved and that he did nothing to assure the court he wouldn't commit similar violations in the future. The lawyer, Andrew Matteson, told the court he stepped away from practicing law in 2019 in light of mental health issues that he said led him to make several mistakes with clients of The Matteson Firm LLC in Atlanta. He had requested in a petition for voluntary discipline a three to six month...

