Idaho Hydroelectric Co. Will Pay Tribe $545K For Pollution

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (September 8, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Idaho Power Co. has agreed to pay $545,000 to the Nez Perce Tribe to settle allegations that the utility illegally discharged oils, grease and other pollutants into the Snake River. Under a consent decree filed Wednesday in Idaho federal court, Idaho Power will pay the tribe the sum for projects that reduce water pollution and enhance local water quality conditions. The deal resolves a lawsuit filed by environmental group Snake River Waterkeeper in June 2021 that alleged the power company repeatedly violated the federal Clean Water Act by discharging oil through turbines in the Brownlee Dam into the Lower Snake River without a...

