Trump's RICO Suit Against Clinton Dismissed As 'Manifesto'

By Ryan Boysen (September 9, 2022, 11:14 AM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump's racketeering lawsuit against Hillary Clinton has been thrown out of court, with a Florida federal judge deriding the case as a poorly drafted "political manifesto" masquerading as a real lawsuit. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks said in a 65-page ruling filed Thursday that Trump's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act complaint was shot through with countless legal errors and was filed too late. The lawsuit sought to hold Clinton and others accountable for allegedly stoking false claims about Trump's ties to Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign. But Judge Middlebrooks said Trump failed to turn those...

