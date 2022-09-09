Assessing LIV Golf's Role In PGA Tour Antitrust Suit

By Henry Hauser, Shylah Alfonso and Shari Brandt (September 9, 2022, 3:46 PM EDT) -- In a rapid shake-up of the antitrust lawsuit filed against the PGA Tour Inc., professional golfers Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer, Pat Perez and Jason Kokrak have withdrawn from the case. While the exact reasons for their departures are unclear, Perez admitted to Sports Illustrated that he "didn't really think it through" before signing on to the Mickelson v. PGA Tour case. Meanwhile, the remaining golfers filed an amended complaint that included LIV Golf Inc. as an additional plaintiff. This article discusses key changes to the complaint and offers insight into how the recent reshuffle could impact the case going forward. ...

