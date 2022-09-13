OCC Hires Ex-NY Regulator As New Chief Climate Risk Officer

By Jon Hill (September 12, 2022, 8:15 PM EDT) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said Monday that it is bringing aboard a former senior New York state financial regulator to head up the federal agency's work to ensure banks under its watch are prepared to handle financial risks from climate change. The OCC announced that it has appointed Yue "Nina" Chen to be its chief climate risk officer, a position she is taking on after serving for almost a year in a similar capacity at the New York State Department of Financial Services. Chen is succeeding OCC veteran Jonathan Fink, who took on interim responsibility for the...

