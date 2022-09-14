Pinsent Masons Advises On Fintech Investor's London Listing

By Irene Madongo (September 13, 2022, 4:06 PM BST) -- Investment company Fintech Asia said on Tuesday that it intends to float on London's main market after raising £1.46 million ($1.68 million) through a placement of shares guided by Pinsent Masons LLP. The firm, which is registered in the British dependency of Guernsey, had placed just over three million shares, netting it £841,845, according to an announcement it published on the London Stock Exchange website. The company's shares are due to begin trading on the LSE on Thursday. Fintech Asia, which was established in 2021 to buy up businesses in the financial technology industry, said it is not considering making any specific...

